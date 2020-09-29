The wife of Jolly ‘Ol St. Nick, baker of mouthwatering Christmas cookies and friend to all reindeer, is now a published author.
Teller County resident and storyteller Cathy Kelsay, best known for her performances as Mrs. Claus and Mother Goose with the Pikes Peak Library District, has penned two children’s books. Titled “Stinky Inky” and “Poco Billy,” both books focus on the importance of accepting others despite their color, scent, shape or size.
“Stinky Ink”y is about persistence and how to use one’s handicap to your advantage. Stinky Inky is a skunk whose horrible smell stands in the way of his making friends. Although Stinky tries many creative and humorous attempts to fit in, the other animals can’t see past his terrible smell to appreciate the skunks’ many wonderful qualities.
In time Stinky’s smell saves the day and teaches his fellow wilderness inhabitants that new friends should be welcomed despite their color, scent, shape or size. Eventually Inky and the other animals learn that such a handicap can be advantageous.
Kelsay recalled how she and her brother grew up listening to the many stories their grandfather Bryan created for them. “We liked the silly stories about the three Little Stinkers (skunks) and all their fun adventure in the woods around Calastoga, California, on the island where my grandpa’s house was,” Kelsay said.
Kelsay happened on the idea for “Stinky Inky” about 15 years ago. Inky was part of Kelsay’s hand-puppet performances in which the skunk tried to make friends with children in the audience. Kelsay’s idea for a book developed from there.
“I tried several times to find an illustrator for my story with some success, but never quite completing my goal of a completed book. One illustrator had several characters drawn and then her house and all her paintings and my drawings were destroyed in the Black Forest Fire,” Kelsay said.
This past spring Kelsay hired illustrator Patrick Carlson who created the look she envisioned for her story. “I read ‘Stinky Inky’ to a couple of hundred kids ages 3-12 when I did shows for local preschools in Colorado Springs and private daycare providers,” Kelsay said.
“Also, my son, Will created a professional video including sound effects which appears on my YouTube channel, Merry Madness with Mother Goose.”
The idea for the story of “Poco Billy” surfaced in 2018 during a three-week vacation to the Southwest. While in Zion, Kelsay bought a Poco Billy bighorn sheep finger puppet to add to her collection of puppets she uses in her performances.
“I didn’t start taking pictures of him ‘posing’ until we got to Bryce National Park. I was having so much fun with him I kept taking more and more pictures. I soon realized this would make a cute children’s book. Poco is a young, mischievous ‘little boy,’ much like my two boys were at a young age,” Kelsay said.
Kelsay’s decades of experiences working with children figure in her books. Kelsay has been working with children since she was a mere age 10 and has adopted role-playing as a way to interact with and encourage children to expand their imaginations. Her role-playing career took flight through the PPLD, she said.
During her Mrs. Claus performances, Kelsay encourages youngsters to view every day as Christmas. She discusses the meaning of Christmas and why it is important to be good boys and girls. Kelsay emphasizes that Christmas isn’t about receiving, but about giving to others. Kelsay encourages the audience to participate in what she regards as her favorite role, she said.
Presently, Kelsay is working on three more books. “If Trees Could Talk” is a collection of poems and pictures of trees written as if the trees are doing the talking. Washington’s banana slugs inspired “Silly Sally Slug,” and “The Evil Squirrel” was inspired by the black Abert’s squirrels that steal Kelsay’s bird seed.
Kelsay has performed at the Fountain, Ute Pass and 21c libraries, and is involved with the PPLD Children’s Program. She is offering a free 30-minute in-person reading of her books plus a puppet show if a school, person or library buys both books — through January.
Contact her at mgoose52@yahoo.com.