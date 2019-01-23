HANKIN RANKED NO. 1 IN WEIGHT CLASS
Woodland Park High School wrestlers continue to be well represented in the OnTheMat rankings by Tim Yount.
Leading the way for the Panthers is freshman 106-pounder Brady Hankin, who is ranked first in his weight division in Class 3A. Junior Cole Gray is ranked second at 160 pounds behind Valley’s Jaziah Whaley.
Other Panthers ranked in the top 10 are Zach Dooley (8th, 113); Brad Conlin (5th, 138); and Jacob Garner (7th, 170).
As a team, Woodland Park is ranked eighth.
GETTING IN THEIR STROKES
The first-ever Woodland Park High School girls’ swimming team has not won a meet this winter, but several team members are enjoying success.
Abigail Pricket is first on the team in the 50 freestyle (29.67 seconds), 100 free (1:11.08), 100 butterfly (1:23.49), 100 breaststroke (1:31.75), 200 free (2:29.25) and 500 free (6:59.74).
Audrey Kinsman has the team’s best time in the 100 backstroke (1:24.12), while Henrietta Schreiber is tops on the team in the 200 individual medley (3:38.97).
All three girls also compete on the relay teams.
PIONEERS HOOPING IT UP
The Cripple Creek-Victor girls’ basketball team won consecutive games for the first time this season by defeating Evangelical Christian, 49-34, and Mile High Academy, 53-51, on Dec. 21 and Jan. 10, respectively.
Pioneers senior Hope Davies scored 35 in the victory over ECA, and 39 against Mile High.
Davies is averaging 25.4 points per game. The rest of the team is averaging 8.2.
