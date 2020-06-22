A $50,500 grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to the Teller County Shooting Society will fund new trap and skeet ranges at Gold Camp Shooting Sports Center in Gillette Flats.
The grant is part of CPW’s Shooting Range Development Grant Program. “The shooting ranges are a place where people can shoot safely,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s district ranger in Teller County. “The range provides structure and safety.”
Because the range is accessible and opens regularly to the public, the shooting society qualified for the grant, Kroening said.
The center also provides an area for annual hunting-education classes taught by Kroening and society members Doug Walker and Jerry Fritz.
Currently, the center has two rifle shooting ranges, 100-yard and 400-yard, along with one 25-yard pistol shooting range.
The grant is one of four the 91-member organization has received from CPW, said Alexander Paul, the board president. Other grants have come from the National Rifle Association in addition to Friends of the NRA, an organization based in Teller County.
While the range has been closed due to the pandemic shutdown, Paul expects the waiver recently approved by Gov. Jared Polis will help bring the members back. By June 15, the casinos in Cripple Creek opened, which has already brought pent-up gamblers to the city which is just a few miles away from Gillette Flats.
As a result, the members have scheduled two days for public shooting, July 11 and 25. The fee is $15 for non-members.
For information, call Alex Paul at 719-306-4467, or Larry Marty, the range manager, at 719-355-9897.