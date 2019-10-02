Public free days and opportunities to reduce the price of admission mark the way forward for the Teller County Shooting Society.
“For the past five years we’ve been in start-up mode,” said Asa Wilson, secretary of the membership committee.
After opening the shooting range on County Road 81, one mile north of the KOA Campground, the members are spending their energy today on increasing the roster.
This year, the society has canceled the $200 initiation fee that helped fund the range and included family in the price of a $150 membership.
“But if a member volunteers up to eight hours during the year, the fee for the subsequent year is reduced by $30,” Wilson said. “And members can bring guests, up to 18 per year, but no more than three per visits.”
In advocating for a safe place to shoot, the members hope to alleviate the danger inherent to shooters’ using Pike National Forest for target practice. “Our range is well-equipped and pleasant to use,” Wilson said.
For the past four months, the society has offered free days twice a month with two free days remaining this year, Oct. 5 and 19. “The free days are supervised with range-safety officers,” said Chuck Pierce, the society’s president. “We promote safe and responsible use of firearms.”
Wilson and Pierce credit the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mining Co. for the agreement to donate 170 acres, provided the land be used for the shooting range. As well, Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Friends of the NRA in Teller County provided grants and funding to build the facility.
“Without those three organizations we wouldn’t have the range,” Wilson said. “Our core mission statement is to serve the people of Teller County. We want the range to be accessible and safe.”
For information, call 687-6718 or 641-8547.