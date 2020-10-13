National Night Out drew a small crowd Oct. 6 in Woodland Square. Sponsored by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, National Night Out in a normal year is intended to be a tribute to local first responders around the nation.
But this year’s event featured representatives of the county’s law enforcement agency, including Sheriff Jason Mikesell and Undersheriff Stan Bishop, along with firefighters for Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District.
Teller County Sgt. Jake Marcus drew attention with a let’s-pretend game of being part of the Teller County Emergency Response Team and its SWAT division. For 9-year-old Liam Seelye, camouflaged by brush in a surveillance scene, waiting for the bad guys to show up, the game made the evening, as his dad, Cameron Seelye captured the scene on film.
In another corner, members of the Teller County Posse sold T-shirts to help fund their work in the community. A vital resource for the sheriff’s office, the Posse’s programs include tracking people with dementia who wander off.
“We have a tracking device on a bracelet,” said Ron Powell, who is a retired firefighter.
In normal times, pre-pandemic, the posse patrols during community events. That wasn’t necessary last week. “It’s slow because of the pandemic,” said Kate Rolf.
In a table near the sidewalk, Thom Seehafer was spreading the word about his nonprofit organization, the Colorado Phoenix Project. Seehafer, who owns Kenpro Karate of Woodland Park, includes the martial arts in his work to build self-confidence in teenagers.
Over at NETCO’s bright red fire engine, firefighters Kevin Foster, Jonas Johnson, Don Baysinger and Derek Kilik helped the almost-2-year-old Lowencaed Weddle pretend to be a firefighter, complete with the red helmet. In addition, other tables represented Teller Senior Coalition, Focus on the Forest, Teller County Search and Rescue and El Paso Teller County Enhanced E911 Authority and Florissant Family Medicine.