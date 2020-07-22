A Pueblo man is accused of killing his roommate’s two dogs and dismembering one of them in a felony animal abuse case.
The Teller County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that Animal Control officers and detectives are investigating and looking for Matthew Stephen Dieringer, 30, on allegations of killing his roommate’s two dogs on Monday.
Dieringer beat to death his roommate’s 7-year-old Australian cattle dog, Suka, according to the release. He then allegedly killed and dismembered his roommate’s other dog, Hayoka, the release states.
A necropsy confirmed Suka died of blunt trauma, according to the release.
Dieringer was last seen in the Manitou Springs area and has an active felony warrant for two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class 6 felony, the Sheriff’s Office said. He might have dyed his hair a darker color, according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone sees Dieringer, to not approach him but to call local law enforcement. Anyone with additional information or details about Dieringer’s whereabouts, is asked to call Teller County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Officer Trixie Hudspeth at 719-687-9652.
