The Teller County Sheriff's Office is defending its decision not to issue an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Liam Brueche, who was fatally shot by his father in a murder-suicide in Florissant after the father failed to return the boy to his mother during a court-ordered child exchange in the Sheriff's Office parking lot.

Authorities issue an Amber Alert when a child has been abducted and is in danger. With the knowledge deputies had at the time, the situation did not fit that criteria, Sheriff Jason Mikesell said Tuesday in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Although we would have liked to have stopped this tragedy,” Mikesell said, “we had no indication from the information provided the father would have done such a thing.”

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Liam's mother reported that the boy's father, 53-year-old William Brueche, had not returned their child to her, according to the Sheriff's Office. The parents shared joint custody of their son.

The father was supposed to return the boy by 6 p.m. that night, but William Brueche told the mother he was going to be late because he was having trouble with his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies went to William Brueche’s home several times throughout the night to make sure the boy was OK, but no one was home, Mikesell said.

At around noon the next day, William and Liam Brueche were found dead in the father's pickup truck in Florissant. Investigators said William Brueche shot and killed his son before turning the gun on himself. Deputies obtained surveillance video that showed William Brueche parked his pickup at 6:22 p.m., and they believe the murder-suicide occurred a short time later.

Some have questioned why authorities didn't use the state's red flag law to confiscate William Brueche's gun. The law allows courts to temporarily seize firearms from people deemed a risk to themselves or others.

William Brueche wasn't allowed to own a gun because he was a convicted felon. Investigators said he used a compressed air rifle to fatally shoot his son.

“By statue compressed air rifles are not considered a firearm and may be purchased online or at a local retailer without state or federal background check,” Mikesell wrote.

And because an air rifle isn't considered a gun, it cannot be confiscated under the state's red flag law.

“As the Teller County Sheriff, I am proud of all these deputies, and our first responders for the job they do on (a) daily basis,” Mikesell wrote. “Any conjectures, misleading statements, or false information on social media that are publicized and discussed without a factual basis from all those involved are inappropriate and unnecessary.”

This is the second murder-suicide in Florissant in recent months following the death of a married couple in November.

