Teller County Sheriff’s deputies in April arrested four men and one woman, all county residents, on narcotics- and weapons-related allegations. The five, who were renting a home in Gillette Flats, were found with paraphernalia indicative of white supremacy, said Commander Greg Couch.
“There were a lot of Neo-Nazi type propaganda posters in the house,” Couch said. “One of the individuals is being looked at by a federal agency.”
The arrests were in conjunction with law enforcement officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife who were investigating a poaching complaint, Couch said.
All have been released on bond and are awaiting court dates, he said.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant in response to a tip from a resident who suspected there were narcotics in the house.
According to Teller County Sgt. William Markus, there was also a Nazi flag in the house.
In a discussion last month with Congressman Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, at McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub in Divide, Sheriff Jason Mikesell referred to the arrests of “a group of white supremacists.”
“They were starting to spin up because they had the freedom,” Mikesell said in an interview with The Courier, referring to the reduced number of people on the streets due to restrictions of the pandemic shutdown.
The five were arrested April 23 are:
• Christian Jonathan Gray, 32, Cripple Creek, suspicion on violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and a large capacity magazine, prohibited. Gray was released on a $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Wayne Lamkin, 34, Cripple Creek, on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony. Lamkin was released on a $1,000 bond.
• Logan Jay Gilbert, 21, Divide, on suspicion of criminal extortion, a felony; second degree burglary, a felony; and theft, a felony. Gilbert is free on a $3,000 bond.
• Gunner Nicholas Jobe, 24, Cripple Creek, on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a felony. Jobe is free on a $1,000 bond.
• Dana Richelle Patterson, 31, Divide, on suspicion of second degree assault, a felony; and obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor. Patterson is free on a $3,000 bond.
As of last week, no court dates had been set for any of the five.