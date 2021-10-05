During his brief visit with officials in Cripple Creek Sept. 29, Gov. Jared Polis listened to concerns expressed by Sheriff Jason Mikesell and two city managers about the increase in crime in Teller County.
“There are more assaults on our officers and more violent crime in Teller County,” Mikesell said. “And there’s a decline in the number of officers we have.”
The problem is exacerbated by the disconnect between the number of new officers entering law enforcement after graduating from the police academy and those seasoned officers who leave, many through retirement. “We’re losing people at such a higher rate that academies aren’t able to keep up,” Mikesell said.
When the governor asked about comparative pay for officers in the region, Mikesell responded, “We’re having to try to steal officers from each other.”
Compounding the problem, the sheriff added, is the high recidivism rate of offenders on probation who are being released from jail. “Those are the people assaulting my officers, and that’s where we’re seeing a large spike in violent crime,” Mikesell said.
Polis asked if the early releases were COVID-related and if the situation is getting back to normal. “To some degree, but the other side is the shift in how Colorado incarcerates people aged 60 and above,” the sheriff said.
“I know that there has been a new administrative change at that level.”
People aged 60 and above who have been convicted of a violent crime are being released, Mikesell said. “Some of those rules are starting to increase our issues. But the bigger issue is not getting people through the academy,” Mikesell said.
The governor suggested offering incentives for signing on, perhaps for up to two years, while acknowledging that rural agencies are struggling. “We think the Colorado Bureau of Investigation could probably take on more of the workload in rural counties that are undersized,” Polis said. “That might free up some of the officers to do more local work, too.”
Mikesell added, “Another idea would be to assist local agencies in running police academies locally,” he said. “I want to hire someone locally from my area, maybe through sponsorships.”
A lack of police officers is a national problem, said Ray White, interim Cripple Creek City Manager. “I have 15 sworn officers and seven vacancies,” White said. “We work very cooperatively with the sheriff’s office but when you have a 50% lack of manpower it really puts the burden on the folks who are left and adds to tension issues and all the other problems that go along with those.”
Same thing goes for Woodland Park. “We have seven vacancies and 33 sworn officers,” said the city manager Michael Lawson.
The governor visited Cripple Creek while touring the state as part of his “Powering the Comeback” tour.