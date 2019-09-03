The Teller County Sheriff’s Office renovations will soon go out to bid.
The 34-year-old building at 11400 U.S. 24 building in Divide was built in 1985 as a fire station. It will be gutted, remodeled and made larger in an estimated $6.8 million to $7.2 million project that’s expected to take about a year to complete.
Architect Robert Seever of Keystone Associates Inc., presented the building plans to the Teller County Commissioners Aug. 29.
The existing 5,200-square-foot building will get a whole new look as well as a 15,000-square-foot, two-story addition with a new main entrance facing U.S. 24 and adequate public and handicap parking nearby. The project includes modern spaces for command, operations, dispatch, administration, volunteer services and the coroner.
The project will go out for bid in mid-September and construction is slated to start in mid-November.
County officials have envisioned the expansion for 23 years and the county has been saving money to fully fund the project for most of that time. Despite having enough funding earmarked for the project, the county will also seek grants, Seever said.
El Paso-Teller County 911 has pledged $0.5 million toward the project but when final costs are calculated, the county anticipates asking for additional funding.
“Many county needs have gone unmet so we can do this,” said Commissioner Norm Steen, who serves on the building committee.
The committee will review the bids and Steen assured his fellow commissioners that cost will not be the sole driver in the selection process. Once a contractor is chosen, the entire board must approve the choice.
All Teller County Sheriff public services typically access in the lobby of the existing headquarters will be temporarily relocated to the lobby of the adjacent Teller County Detentions Facility, just south of the Sheriff’s Office. Some