Responding to a lawsuit filed against him by the ACLU, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell refutes the charge that taxpayer money was spent on training deputies for an Immigration and Nationality Act program.
The program, also referred to as a 287(g) program in reference to the section number of the act, is an agreement with the sheriff and Immigration and Customs Enforcement that creates partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies. Under the agreement, three Teller County deputies will complete training in August to be allowed to interrogate alleged illegal persons who have been arrested and are in the county jail.
In the lawsuit, the ACLU argues that using taxpayer money for the program is illegal.
“We are not going to spend the money the ACLU has said we are on the 287(g) program,” Mikesell said, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting July 11. “ICE pays for that program and the instruction.”
But the ACLU argues that “Mikesell is diverting tax money from its intended purpose of enforcing Colorado law in order to fund his unlawful plan to enforce federal immigration law,” states an article on the ACLU website. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Teller County residents and taxpayers.
The sheriff is steamed over the charges. His position is strengthened by the provisions in a bill (HB19-1124) passed last month by the Colorado House of Representatives and signed by Gov. Jared Polis. The bill allows jail employees to notify ICE when an undocumented inmate is to be released.
Polis refused to support policies that would limit the reach of federal enforcement officers in Colorado, states a May 6 Colorado Independent article by Alex Burness.
In addition, a report by Allison Sherry and published on the website of Colorado Public Radio and aired on March 26, quotes the governor:
The relationship “between local and federal law enforcement is an extremely important relationship and we are not about to tell local law enforcement what their relations with other agencies should be. ICE is absolutely a legitimate law enforcement agency.”
But statements made in the article on the ACLU website disagree. “In Colorado, a 287(g) agreement is not consistent with state law,” said ACLU of Colorado Legal Director Mark Silverstein. “Sheriff Mikesell plans to carry out warrantless immigration arrests and detentions that violate the Colorado Constitution as well as a recently enacted Colorado statute.”
Not true, argued Mikesell. “We’re not doing that — this is strictly a jail program to identify those parties that are illegally here and have had other crimes that the U.S. government wants us to hold for the reason we don’t want them to commit other crimes in our community. That’s what the program is for.”
The ACLU lawsuit cites a trust issue with the public due to fear generated by the agreement. “These 287(g) programs drain local resources and undermine community trust and safety,” said ACLU of Colorado Staff Attorney Arash Jahanian. “Teller County is walking down a path that has failed communities across the country. The Sheriff’s Office should be serving its community instead of the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda.”
Mikesell disagrees that the agreement generates fear. “I think the ACLU is wrong — we’ve not seen that,” Mikesell said. “In fact, we’ve seen more trust by not taking people from their communities; we’re taking bad people off the street. And in this county, if you’ve done something wrong and it’s egregious to our population, this sheriff’s office is going to come and find you.”
On another issue, Mikesell reported that the undercover narcotics team is trained and ready for action. The team is a response to the influx of drugs, opioids, methamphetamine and heroin that have come into Teller County, he said.