Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell paid tribute to Randy Ford at a recent meeting of the county board of commissioners.
A reserve officer for the county, where he provided security at the courthouse, Ford filled other positions over the years.
“Randy is a world-class leader,” Mikesell said.
While a resident of Teller County, Ford was part of the sheriff’s volunteer posse and emergency response team. “He taught CPR classes during COVID,” Mikesell said. “You can’t ask more of a volunteer.”
In addition to serving law enforcement, Ford was commander of VFW Post 11411 in Florissant and Lake George.
Before serving Teller County, Ford was a paramedic with the Cascade Fire Protection District from 1984 to 2013, and was chief during part of that time. For 13 years, from 2000 to 2013, he was the Green Mountain Falls marshal. Ford resigned his position to reenlist in the U.S. Army to join the troops in Afghanistan.
As a new resident of eastern El Paso County, Ford is an investigator with the Simla Police Department, a volunteer position.
“Thank you,” said Ford. “I will miss Teller County.”
Ford was accompanied by his wife, Pam Ford, at the ceremony Nov. 10.