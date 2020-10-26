COVID-19 gathering precautions couldn't stop the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association's annual banquet this year. The association held the event outdoors at Sourdough Ranch north of Woodland Park on Oct. 16.
In a tribute to the area law enforcement officers who attended the banquet, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell highlighted the tumultuous events of the past year.
“There’s been a pandemic, fires, civil unrest ... but law enforcement is always the same,” he said, from the podium. “And you’re our rock.”
Whether it’s hate or violence, law enforcement is always there, visible to the public, he said. “You’re the rock for those communities.”
Mikesell acknowledged that the county has also seen civil unrest. “But those things come and go; the community gives us the authority, the power, to stop those things and supports us when we need to,” Mikesell said.
Mikesell named Teller County law enforcement officers as the most professional in the state. “You withstood a lot this past year and I just love you for it,” he said. “Thank you so much.”