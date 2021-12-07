In a county with three dispatch centers, an ongoing study considers the benefits as well as the drawbacks of initiating a regional “911” call center at the Sheriff’s Office in Divide.
“The current system creates an inefficiency,” said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “If you live in a municipality, you’re paying for three dispatch centers.”
Residents with cell phones and land lines pay a fee to the El Paso Teller E-911 Authority, in addition to paying a portion of taxes for both city and county dispatch centers.
The sheriff has publicly supported the consolidation of the three centers and ties the three-tiered system to the current labor shortage in the county’s dispatch center.
“We have three dispatch centers that are fighting over the same dispatchers,” he said. “And they go back and forth to each one.”
The two cities have nine dispatchers apiece while the center in Divide has 10, which boils down to maybe two on a shift. Last week, county commissioners approved funds to hire five more dispatchers, Mikesell said.
“It takes eight months to train a dispatcher and almost a year for a patrol officer, and another three to six months to get them through the hiring process,” Mikesell said.
The study by Mission Critical Partners for the El Paso Teller E-911 Authority includes input from stakeholders representing Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, Teller County, the gaming commission, emergency services and law enforcement.
“The study is to give them enough information so they can make an informed decision,” said Cripple Creek Police Chief Bud Bright.
“How does the city’s police department deal with the regionalization if we don’t have dispatchers here like Dianne who wears 3 or 4 hats?” Bright said, referring to Dianne Pritchard, director of the department’s emergency communications.
“If we don’t have personnel here 24/7, we’d have to hire somebody. Regionalization is going to cost us.”
When there’s an accident or other types of emergencies, it’s chaos in the dispatch office, Bright said. “Staffing is short and during the winter we have cars sliding off the road during a storm and maybe 50 calls at a time,” he said. “My hat’s off to the dispatchers.”
In fact, two years ago, Cripple Creek’s dispatchers, eight at the time, received re-accreditation as the 212th Medical Unit of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch. “We’re the smallest dispatch center in the world,” Bright said.
In Divide, even with the approved funds, Mikesell laments the difficulty of not only hiring dispatchers but retaining them.
“Teller County deputies and dispatchers are paid anywhere from 25-40% lower than the average salary of law enforcement officers in Colorado,” he said.
The advantage to consolidation is that the responses from emergency services would be quicker. “There wouldn’t be lag time because we’d be eliminating the middleman,” Bright said.
Yet the decision to consolidate or not is up to city and county officials. For now, the Cripple Creek City Council is just saying no.
“Our council decided it is not worth the benefit to consolidate dispatch centers,” Bright said.
Bright agrees with Mikesell that the salary range has always been an issue for law enforcement in Teller County along with that of regionalizing the dispatch center. “Someday this will happen,” he said.
Woodland Park Police Chief Steve Hasler said he sees two issues.
“We’re talking about pay for dispatchers and pooling resources,” he said. In the meantime, Hasler said, it’s up to the council to decide on the consolidation.
However, Hasler added, the study committee is meeting again Dec. 8.