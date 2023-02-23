A District Court judge ruled in favor of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell in a lawsuit brought by taxpayers in protest of the sheriff's enforcement of federal immigration law.

The lawsuit accused Mikesell of holding undocumented inmates for ICE even after they posted bond. A law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in May 2019 bars local police agencies from honoring ICE requests to hold inmates beyond their scheduled release dates so that they can be picked up by federal agents. In a lawsuit filed in June that same year, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado claimed that Mikesell flagrantly violated that statute by participating in an agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a ruling released Feb. 22, Teller County District Court Judge Scott Sells found that Mikesell followed the law by signing a 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In essence, the agreement stipulates that the Teller County jail may lawfully hold persons with active immigration arrest warrants and those ordered detained by ICE. After successfully applying for the agreement in 2019, the sheriff sent four deputies to be trained, authorized and credentialed by federal law. When the officers engage in their duties, according to the agreement and with federal authorization, they do not act as local or state officers but as federal officers.

Th ACLU's lawsuit was filed on behalf of a group of six Teller County residents, arguing the sheriff's actions were unlawful. The lawsuit was the first of its kind in the nation alleging that a sheriff violates state law by participating in a 287(g) agreement.

In April 2020, Judge Sells dismissed the case on procedural grounds, saying the program doesn’t use taxpayer money and therefore the plaintiffs have no basis to sue. In 2022, the Court of Appeals reversed and sent the case back to the district court for trial. The trial was held in January, with Sells once again presiding and ultimately ruling in favor of the sheriff.

The latest appeal was filed by the ACLU on behalf of five plaintiffs: Berck Nash, Joanna Nash, Rodney Saunders, Paul Michael Stewart and Janet Gould. Darlene Schmurr-Stewart, who was listed as a plaintiff in the original filing, was no longer listed as a plaintiff in Dec. 30, 2022 court documents. The five were represented by the ACLU and attorneys Byeongsook Seo and Anna I. Kurtz.

The plaintiffs argued that Mikesell’s policies and practices exceed the limits of his authority granted by the Colorado Constitution, and that the agreement uses taxpayer money illegally.

In a 26-page order, Judge Sells found that the plaintiffs had not met their burden of proof by a preponderance of evidence. The judge concluded that the sheriff has the legal authority to enter into the 287(g) agreement.

In reaching his conclusions, Sells heard testimony from three Teller County deputies, Laura Hammond, Dominic Medronio and Taylor Smith, whose four-week training was paid for by ICE.

In the ruling, Sells stated that sheriff’s deputies and officers who perform functions under the 287(g) Agreement as Designated Immigration Officers do not arrest or detain an individual on a civil immigration detainer request.

He said the DIOs only arrest or detain an individual by serving a valid federal arrest warrant issued by an ICE officer. As a result, the DIOs are de facto federal officers under the supervision of ICE and their actions are lawful and consistent with Colorado law.

Sells concluded that the 287 (g) agreement is a function of the sheriff’s statutory duty to keep and preserve the peace. During the three-day trial that began Jan. 24, Mikesell cited the prevalence of illegal marijuana grow operations and the involvement of illegal aliens in the county. The agreement with ICE was an important deterrent to the operations, the sheriff argued during the trial.

“This ruling allows me to continue to protect and serve this community. I would like to thank our community for all the support, our commissioners and legal services,” Mikesell said. “We will continue to fight for our community. I don't believe in giving ground or backing down to those who would attempt to bully us into inaction.”

Teller County Attorney Paul Hurcomb, who with Justin DeRosa, argued the case for the sheriff, commented, “Judge Sells issued a well-reasoned and detailed order based on the evidence presented at the trial and the applicable law. For the duration of this lawsuit, the ACLU has distorted the facts of this case and the operations of Sheriff Mikesell’s 287(g) program. The judge’s order held that Sheriff Mikesell has the legal authority to enter into the agreement with ICE as a function of his statutory duty to keep and preserve the peace in Teller County and includes a detailed analysis explaining why this is authorized by federal law and consistent with Colorado law.”

Hurcomb added that the sheriff’s 287(g) program is a Jail Enforcement Model, meaning the authorized functions take place in the jail and are designed to enhance public safety by reducing the number of criminal non-citizen offenders released back into the community.

The ACLU intends to take the case to the Colorado Court of Appeals, said Mark Silverstein, Colorado Legal Director for the ACLU. “We are relying on a string of decisions by the Colorado Supreme Court that forbid state officers, including sheriffs, to exercise powers not expressly granted by the state legislature,” Silverstein said, in a telephone interview with The Courier. “We don’t see anywhere in the powers granted by the state legislature that give the sheriff authority to enforce immigration law.”

Hurcomb disagrees. “The judge concluded that the Sheriff’s program is consistent with his duty to preserve the peace and noted that the Plaintiffs’ preferred procedure for making ICE arrests gives no consideration for the safety of the inmate, family, ICE Officers, Sheriff’s deputies, or the public. If the ACLU decides to appeal, we are confident the district court judge’s order will be upheld.”