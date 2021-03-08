WOODLAND PARK • Despite bone-chilling temperatures, more than 20 Teller County residents showed up to hear updates from Sheriff Jason Mikesell March 1
In light of COVID restrictions on inside meetings, Mikesell chatted with citizens outdoors in Woodland Square. During the informal Q-and-A session with the sheriff, Deputy Renee Bunting served coffee, doughnuts and granola bars.
Mikesell highlighted the positives of the new 20,000-square-foot Shoemaker building, which will house the Sheriff’s Office and is expected to be open by June.
“We used to be a stepping stone for other agencies to where we’d have a deputy stay six months to a year until they could get hired on somewhere else,” he said, adding that the turnover is a detriment to the community. “In the plan to keep deputies here is giving them a professional space to work in.”
Over the past three years, the turnover rate has improved. “When I came back we had 200% turnover here,” Mikesell said. “Today we have 100 employees and we’re turning them over twice in a year, less than 5% turnover.”
Flanked by his command staff, including Undersheriff Stan Bishop, the sheriff highlighted some of the programs offered by the office. Among them are meetings of homeowners’ associations and space to hold courses on first-aid, self defense and anti-bullying.
As well, the Sheriff’s Posse, a nonprofit volunteer organization, continues to provide auxiliary services to the office. “The posse saves us about $25,000 a year,” Mikesell said.
Over the past two years, the sheriff’s office has reduced or eliminated the work of drug cartels in Teller County, “Because of the good work of the deputies, and the programs we started, such as Get Out of Teller, the marijuana grows and the cartels are pretty much gone,” he said. “We had big cartel issues but I think it just became too hard to be here.”