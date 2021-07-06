Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell dedicated the new Shoemaker Building in a ceremony for the deputies and the staff with a ceremony June 30. Randy Ford, Commander of the VFW Post No. 11411, presented the flag as part of a blessing ceremony that day. The 21,000-square-foot building, designed by Keystone Associates Inc., officially opened last week with a tour for the media and public officials. See a related story on page 6