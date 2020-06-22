Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell expressed concern about Colorado Senate Bill 217 and the long-term effects on the nation’s law enforcement officers.
“The bill is a knee-jerk reaction and a result of what happened in Minneapolis,” Mikesell said, referring to the police killing of George Floyd. “There are 700,000 law enforcement officers in the United States; the actions of one, and the few who were there with him, have now caused this bill to affect Colorado officers who weren’t involved in the situation.”
The bill is one of many passed by legislators around the nation after the death of Floyd at the hands of a white police officer May 25.
The bill bans chokeholds and holds officers accountable for violence observed by fellow officers who could be charged with a misdemeanor if they don’t intervene. “We’re talking about chokeholds that aren’t used in Colorado, for most agencies that I know of,” Mikesell said. “And they’re bringing it to the forefront like it’s a major win (in the bill).”
SB17 also forbids officers to shoot rubber bullets indiscriminately into a crowd of protesters and states that officers must announce beforehand the use of tear gas on a crowd.
In addition, officers can be sued by people who allege civil rights violations and could be personally liable for 5% or $25,000 of the settlement, if there is one.
“To me that law takes away the right of an officer to have a discussion over what happened,” Mikesell said. “Anytime we may have to shoot somebody or use deadly force, justified, it now creates a position where an officer is viewed as a criminal. So it’s a criminal investigation.”
As a result of the qualified immunity provision, Mikesell fears that an officer will hesitate before over doing something to halt a violent situation. “Because they’re not sure if they’ll get in trouble for doing the right thing,” he said.
Floyd’s murder, videotaped by bystanders and viewed by millions worldwide, has resulted in massive protests around the nation.
“Since this started, how many officers have been injured or killed?” Mikesell said. “You have violent protests going on that are destroying property, harming people, and yet the officers are being looked at as doing bad things.”
The riots that occurred alongside some of the protests have put law enforcement officers at risk, he said. “We’re seeing an unruly group of people doing bad things that officers are trying to stop from having other people harmed,” he said. “How can they do that, if you’re taking away the officers’ rights?”
The potential effects of the law, in a time of rioting, can be critical for law enforcement in Colorado. “We have to get in control of the situation and really protect our law enforcement officers and all first responders,” Mikesell said. “That’s a big issue I see coming. And I’m nervous about how people are going to treat my officers.”
For Mikesell, the bill brings up existential questions, in a time when some cities are talking about defunding police departments. “So how are you going to deal with that as a community if you don’t have law enforcement?” he said. “Or if their hands are so tied that they’re unable to enforce that laws that are in place to protect good people?”
The sheriff is concerned about how the law was put in place. “Why does it have to be this quick?” he said. “Why can’t there be a calm cool-head approach to these things rather than a shove-it-down-everyone’s throat and make our officers pay for it?”
The bill discounts the struggles officers face in violent situations, he added.
“These officers are human and have feelings and you have people just terrorizing them across the nation,” Mikesell said. “It saddens me how they’re being treated; these are good people who stood up to protect others so they could carry on a worry-free life. Why should they be the victims now?”