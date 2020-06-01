Caught between misinformation on social media and confusion over regulations during the pandemic mandates, Iron Tree restaurant owners Jocelyn Albrizzi and Ross Derby asked for help.
“First, you’re essential and everything can open but, all of a sudden, you’re not essential,” Albrizzi said. “We saw people getting written up and ticketed.”
Concerned about the confusion, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell talked to a group of restaurant owners on May 18 at the Iron Tree in Florissant. “We were six feet apart and trying to get out all our frustrations,” she said. “We just wanted to adhere to the guidelines.”
At the time, the request by Teller County commissioners for a waiver to open all businesses had not yet been approved.
“The sheriff told us not to cause trouble and follow the guidelines,” Albrizzi said. “We were in that gray area where you’re financially and mentally struggling and you’re afraid.”
Derby added, “You’re afraid somebody’s going to come in and take your license away.”
While the commissioners’ request soon won approval, the waiver did not include the reopening of bars and casinos.
Along with their angst, Albrizzi and Derby were particularly concerned about a rumor started on social media and circulated by email to an untold number of people that the Iron Tree was closed permanently. Albrizzi countered with a “we’re open” message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
On a positive note, the restaurant turned into a temporary grocery market during the governor’s Stay at Home mandate, as the partners provided toilet paper, paper towels and eggs for their neighbors. Employees who had been let go came in to volunteer their services. “We are going to hire them back,” Albrizzi said.
Three weeks before the restaurant portion of the business was allowed to reopen, Teller Senior Coalition bought 30 lunches to deliver to area seniors. As well, Steve Woolf, superintendent of the Woodland Park School District, bought $1,000 worth of gift cards for teachers.
“There have been a lot of good things that came out of this,” Derby said.