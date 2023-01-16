Sheriff Jason Mikesell gave a blistering review of social media, and its irrelevance in the ongoing investigation of the recent murder-suicide involving a man and his 5-year-old son in Florissant.
For the sheriff’s office, social media is a source of aggravation.
“For some reason, people believe that social media is our true media,” Mikesell said, speaking at the Teller County Board of County Commissioners’ meeting last week. “We get a lot of comments on social media and a lot of rumors and misinformation.”
Social media is not a reliable source of information, Mikesell added. “We need to follow true media sources or the sheriff’s office and county website,” he said. “Those sites have true information.”
In most cases, the rumors that propagate on social media sites stem from lack of information, the sheriff added.
“We will be releasing information, but not at this time,” he said. “I want to give the family time to grieve, and to get past some issues I haven’t been able to.”
The sheriff urged patience to those who post misinformation. “When tragedies like this happen, we have to wait until the criminal investigation is over before we can actually release information,” Mikesell said. “The information on social media is crazy, with elaborate beliefs about things that may not have occurred.”
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is tied up with the investigation. “I tell people to just wait, and we will release information when we can,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we’ll be forced or bullied into releasing information to anyone.”
Commissioner Dan Williams responded. “It’s true that the commissioners will have real-time information, but that’s privileged information,” he said. “Jason (Mikesell) is right; I just want to advocate for him and his team.”
Williams spoke of procedure after a tragedy. “The very first thing you do is take care of the victims. And for the coroner, the first thing you do is take care of the family of the victims,” he said.
Williams urged those on social media to consider the victims. “Put yourself in their place; what would you do?” he said.