If December was a good month for the annual Seniors See and Splash event at Woodland Aquatic Center, May is going to be even better.
“We’re hoping to get the snowbirds involved,” said Paula Levy, founder and director of DayBreak — an Adult Day Program.
DayBreak is one of several nonprofit organizations in the Golden Bridge Network, which sponsors the free event, along with Cord Prettyman’s Absolute Workout Fitness Studio.
Prettyman touts the benefits of swimming, which provides a total body workout by toning muscles and building strength and endurance. “Swimming increases your heart rate without unduly stressing your body and the cardiovascular benefits make your heart and lungs stronger and — according to researchers — may even reduce your risk of premature death,” Prettyman said. “Other studies have shown that swimming helps lower blood pressure and control blood sugar, which is great news for those with hypertension and diabetes.”
Swimming can delay the effects of aging by increasing muscle mass, improving oxygen and blood flow to the brain, he added.
For those seniors who are physically challenged, Aquatic Center Manager Karen Valdez is developing a water workout for those who may be in physical therapy; have recently had a joint replacement; had a stroke, or have been diagnosed with arthritis or fibromyalgia. For more information, call Valdez at 686-5858.
Seniors See and Splash is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 3 at the Woodland Aquatic Center. The sponsors provide a free shuttle to and from Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. All seniors 60 and older swim free during those hours. For information, call 687-3000.
The Golden Bridge Network organizations are: DayBreak, Prospect, The Aspens, Aspen Mine Center, Teller County Department of Human Services, Cripple Creek Care Center, Teller Senior Coalition — which provides the free shuttle — Woodland Park Senior Organization, Teller County Public Health and Environment and Summit Home Health.