Over mountains and valleys, trails and roads, Teller County Search and Rescue responds to calls for the lost, the injured and the stuck.
“We have a 100 percent find rate,” said Scott Roughen, one of a 50-member volunteer team. “We go out in bad weather and at any time.”
The team credits the rugged members, along with 21st century technology, for its success rate in Teller County. But for the past 75 years, the source of the search is about the same.
“A lot of people come from out of town and they’re not prepared to go for a hike,” Roughen said. “They get all excited because they’re in Colorado and go out and do the Incline or climb Pikes Peak.”
To pass muster with Search and Rescue, there ought to be 10 essentials on an outdoor adventure, such as water, food, a map, warm clothing and leaving word of the destination.
“Most of the calls come in at night. We usually don’t have the luxury of being called during the day,” Matt Matasso said. “It could take us four or five hours to get together, organize, go get them, take care of them and bring them back out safely.”
When it comes to asking for help from search and rescue, there’s an app for that at findme.com, or call 911. “We will ping that phone to try and find you,” Roughen said.
Rather than a gurney, the team carries a basket-type carrier with a fat tire underneath for transports, frequently up and down steep rocky terrain.
The teams, part of the sheriff’s office, are trained in survival tactics and first aid, and begin some missions at the incident command center.
“Sheriff Jason Mikesell has been so generous about collaborating with us,” Roughen said.
The teams train in April and for the first time, the public is invited to observe, or sign on. “We train on how to do searches and prepare for survival in the wilderness, all kinds of cool stuff,” Roughen said.
The training and missions enhance the team spirit. “With any emergency services, once you work together in a high-stress environment you develop a close tight bond,” Roughen said.
Matasso added, “Because your life and your subject’s life depend on it.”
About half of the members are women who respond to the same calls that men do. “I do what I can and know what my limitations are,” said Heather Davis.
Of 47 rescue missions in 2018, 21 were for the lost, two were for stuck motorists and one for a biker in distress, while others were injured or all of the above, Davis added.
Take the prospector who twisted his ankle — sideways — after falling while fording a mountain stream north of Lake George. After the 911 call he fired his gun to signal location.
That was a difficult rescue, on trails and dirt roads with a prospector who got lucky. But the team offered tip-top service and carried the man on the basket along with the rocks and a sledgehammer.
“We got to the vehicle and drove the man to a Flight for Life helicopter,” Roughen said. “We saved his life.”
As well, the teams provide mutual aid for surrounding counties. “El Paso County is a big one. People are always climbing mountains and we help them climb back down,” Roughen said.
The members are dedicated and incorporate the volunteer effort into their lifestyle.
“When we’re not out on a call we’re out hiking trails and getting familiar with the environment, looking for short cuts, access points, where there might be a landing zone,” Roughen said. “We look for everything just to make sure that we are prepared when a mission call comes in.”
For more information, call 286-9207 or check tellersar.org.