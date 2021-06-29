In a year that saw people cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people were raring to get outside and explore, testing the limits of outdoor exercise.
“The whole state was crazy, insane,” said Lisa Matasso, secretary of Teller County Search and Rescue. “Everybody who had never been outdoors before were suddenly climbing 14ers, going ATV-ing and mountain biking.”
At the height of COVID restrictions beginning in March 2020, the trails in Green Mountain Falls became an epicenter of the hiking universe. The influx overwhelmed volunteers in El Paso County, who called Teller County crews for help, a result of a mutual aid agreement.
The organization as well has aid agreements with Douglas and Park counties, which includes Guffey.
One rescue in Green Mountain Falls involved rescuers having to hike a steep trail and cross a creek to reach an injured hiker. “There was a lot of sliding the gurney down, handing it down, then sliding it down before the trail got wider,” said Heather Davis, who responded to the call with Matasso and others. “It was a pretty narrow trail.”
Until recently, the volunteers wore masks and carried masks in their medical packs for patients, in accordance with COVID regulations that have since changed. “It’s hard to hike with masks on,” Davis said.
Masked or not, Teller County’s volunteers had a busy season. Some calls were no-shows or false starts when the caller canceled after finding help on their own or hiking out to a road. “There are a lot of Good Samaritans out there who find them,” Davis said.
False starts are all in a day’s work for the volunteers, who respond to calls for help, albeit, usually at night. “That’s what we train for and we’re thankful when somebody is not hurt,” Matasso said.
With all the rescues and strain on equipment and supplies, a $10,000 grant from the “Word of Thanks” fund initiated by Kyle Clark and Channel 9 television station in Denver, was a lifesaver.
The “Word of Thanks” campaign awarded $55,000 to Colorado Search & Rescue, which invited local nonprofit organizations to apply for grants. “With the grant, we are able to bring all of our medical equipment up to standards,” Matasso said.
Along with the grant, the organization has received permission to medically treat the injured after a call to Timothy Hurtado, MD, who is the medical director for Teller County Search and Rescue.