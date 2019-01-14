A time for farewells and initiations, the ceremony last week in Centennial Hall in Cripple Creek signaled a changing of the guard, one that pledged to uphold the county’s fiscal-conservative policies.
For Commissioner Dave Paul, who served two four-year terms, the ceremony reflected the American form of government. “Today is not about me or the other elected officials as much as it is about the orderly transfer of power in government in a peaceful and lawful manner,” Paul said.
The same symbols of America are taking place all over the country, with people taking oaths of office. “These people are taking on the responsibility to represent their constituents to include people who agree with them and people who don’t. The bottom line is that this is still a great experiment,” Paul said.
It wasn’t always so. “At certain times in our history, we had change of government at the point of a gun. We need to preserve that American ideal of a representative government,” he said. “Not to put any undue pressure on those who take the oath of office today.”
In his eight years, Paul served on the state’s limited gaming impact committee, a governor-appointed position, was president of Colorado Counties, Inc. and chairman of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center board. “I tried to walk through every door that opened because I knew it would help me to be a better representative of my constituents,” he said.
Switching hats from the county’s former two-term treasurer and former county commissioner, Bob Campbell was sworn into office taking Paul’s place to represent the people of Divide.
Others bidding a public farewell were the two-term assessor Betty Clark-Wine, treasurer, Campbell and surveyor Cory Sharpe.
Taking the oath of office, in addition to Mikesell, Campbell and Daugherty, were clerk and recorder Krystal Brown, serving her second term, after being appointed six years ago; Colt Simmons, as assessor; Mark Czelusta, treasurer, who was officially sworn in Jan. 2; and Eric Simonson, surveyor.
The county hosted a reception after the ceremony, and Simmons hosted a luncheon in the assessor’s office, catered by Jocelyn Albrizzi and Ross Derby, owners of the Iron Tree restaurant/brewery in Florissant.