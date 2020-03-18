A fantasy-drama filmed in Woodland Park won several awards at the recent 2020 San Diego Black Film Festival
“Soul Custody” won Best Feature Film and Best Cutting-Edge Film, while leading female actress Asha Bee won Best Actress and actor Clifton Powell won Best Supporting Actor. The film also received a nomination for Best Director.
“I wanted to make a film about unconditional human connection without perpetuating race and cultural stereotyping. A film that touches on our everyday human and family issues sending a positive message further depicting unconditional fatherhood that is rarely showcased by Hollywood films,” said writer/director V. Vansay Zanubon, founder of Vzion Entertainment.
The film includes a special appearance by decorated Army veteran Keith McKim, a Florissant resident who served as a Green Beret. McKim was awarded a Silver Star for Valor, a Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, and other medals for his Special Operations service behind enemy lines in Laos during the Vietnam War.
Nearly 50 years later, McKim was directed by Zanubon, a Laotian-American director whose family fled Laos during the war and settled in Colorado.
Set in Woodland Park, the film’s backdrop is full of stunning views and recognizable locations in Teller County. In addition, the film used 96% Colorado cast and crew and over 80 local actors and extras.
Executive Producer Clay Walker of Keep It Moving Productions said, “What sets this independent film apart from high-budget films is that ‘Soul Custody’ has kept its artistic integrity with talented actors. This was achieved despite its ultra-low production budget.”
In mid-February, the film made its international premiere at the Toronto Black Film Festival.