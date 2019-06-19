In a time when one in six older adults worldwide have been abused, Teller County commissioners proclaimed June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The proclamation includes language that honors the role of senior citizens: “Whereas, combating abuse of older people will help improve the quality of life for all seniors across this county and will allow seniors to continue to live as independently as possible.”
Members of the adult-protection team in Teller County, Jill Laramie-Moran and Teresa Stilwell spring into action when they receive a report about possible abuse, or mistreatment, of an at-risk adult, age 70 or older.
“Jill and Teresa are boots on the ground,” said Mary Longmire, child and family services administrator for the Department of Human Services. “The rules and statutes call for an unannounced visit, a cold knock on the door. We need to talk to the alleged victim in private.”
No doubt about it, that knock comes with some apprehension. “Especially if it’s something that may involve the caregiver,” said Laramie-Moran. “But the rules are so stringent that a member of the adult protection team must justify why they didn’t knock on the door.”
Loneliness can be a pathway to abuse or mistreatment. “The alleged perpetrator tries to develop a level of trust but it may turn to fear,” Longmire said.
The fear springs from the lack of a support system. “So they don’t want to push away the person (the perpetrator),” Stilwell said. “Because that person is also supportive in other ways.”
Abused or not, adults have the right to refuse services. “They have the right to make decisions that others might not view as appropriate,” Longmire said. “They may have a substance-abuse problem and aren’t meeting their daily needs — but they can choose to have a substance-abuse problem.”
The team runs into problems when a caller suspects the at-risk adult may have mental-health issues that result in a lack of hygiene and/or failure to take medications. “That’s the difficult part of the job for Teresa and Jill — they have to go out and weigh that person’s right to self-determination versus the capability of meeting all their daily needs,” Longmire said. “Sometimes at-risk adults do and just choose to make those bad decisions.”
The team also finds instances of hoarding, which, in turn, may mean donning HAZMAT (hazardous material) suits before entering the home, Longmire said. “I’d say hoarding is more common than not in Teller County,” Stilwell said.
Another pitfall for at-risk adults is financial exploitation, which “... is usually caused by a person of trust; we’ve also seen, in limited amounts, internet and telephone exploitation,” Longmire said. “The issue there is that the alleged victim does feel a certain amount of trust and connection.”
However, law mandates that banks and other financial institutions report changes in the accounts of an at-risk adult. “It could be a decline in someone’s capacity to manage their finances or suspicious activity,” Longmire said. “I think we have seen an increase in financial-exploitation reports — but it’s always due to referrals of alleged mistreatment of an at-risk adult.”
The rules are different for responses required by law enforcement versus human services. “There are some 70-year-olds who would take offense if we told them they are an at-risk adult,” Longmire said. “But that’s a law-enforcement statute — at age 70, you’re an at-risk adult. But for adult-protective services, you have to have an at-risk category.”
Whatever the reason, the department is receiving more calls and thus, is knocking on more doors. “This is a caring community and I think that’s why we get a lot of reports,” Longmire said. “People do care about their neighbors, and if they see one not doing as well as they used to they are going to call us.”
The proclamation reflects a reverence for the older residents: “Teller County seniors deserve to be treated with respect and dignity to enable them to continue to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers and important and active members of this community.”