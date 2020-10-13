Social distancing, mask mandates, a meat shortage and a fluctuating number of customers — for restaurants in Teller County and elsewhere, the past few months have been a constant adjustment to fluctuating pandemic regulations.
For a place known for its St. Patrick’s Day party March 17, McGinty’s Wood Oven Pub in Divide improvised at the height of the shutdown. Rather than serving pounds of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes, the cooks made corned beef hash for employees as well as for takeout customers.
“It’s not doom and gloom,” said Tracy McGinty, owner. “We have all the leaf people now,” she said, referring to Teller County’s golden autumn that is a primary tourist attraction. “We’re doing the social distancing and have hand sanitizer at the door.”
In the effort follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, McGinty’s has gone touchless in key areas, with new faucets in the restrooms and no more paper menus. The latter have been replaced by the QR codes on the table — snap a photo with a smart phone and voila! there’s the menu.
Rather than being seated by a hostess, McGinty’s customers seat themselves in order to cut down on contact. “Knock on wood, we’ve been pretty lucky,” McGinty said while knocking on a wood table in the bar area.
There are also the usual obstacles, including increased traffic on U.S. 24. “We had problems last week with delivery trucks not being able to make it up in time with all the traffic,” she said. “The truck got here at 5:30 in the afternoon — we were out of half our stuff.”
At times, the pub may have a shortage of imported beers due to the difficulty of getting deliveries from overseas. “You just go with the flow,” McGinty said. “You just have to.”
When, due to COVID-19 restrictions, many national slaughterhouses closed, there was a shortage of beef, and meat prices increased, McGinty went with the flow. “We don’t have that problem; we can go across the street,” she said, referring to beef supplied by Bob Burton’s PBJ Cattle Co. in Divide. “We are bringing in local beef from across the street.”
From the beginning of the shutdown in March, McGinty’s survived on receiving funds from the Payment Protection Plan along with offering takeout. “I had people coming and giving their stimulus money to some of my staff,” she said. “There are wonderful people out there.”
And it’s all worthwhile, she said, despite the glitches. “We have the best customers,” she said. “People are understanding — oh, you’ll get a handful who are not.”
Personnel issues have intensified the past few months, too. No doubt about it, wearing masks while cooking is burdensome. “I had a cook pass out,” she said.
While she has 27 employees, it’s tough going trying to hire more. “People don’t want to work,” she said.
On the plus side, however, she just hired Larissa Vendola as the head chef. Vendola comes to McGinty’s from Garden of the Gods Gourmet in Colorado Springs.
At Southern Lilly in Gold Hill Square South, it’s been a game of staying one step ahead of COVID-19 regulations and guessing at the number of diners on any given day.
“You don’t want to over-order but then you have a ‘pop’ on a busy day and double the business you had yesterday,” said Jennifer Lindh, who bought the restaurant from Marvin Clifton in February. “There’s no way to prepare for that.”
Southern Lilly is known for its award-winning chili, which at times can be a kitchen curse. On a recent Sunday, for instance, Lindh and her staff prepared enough chili for about $1,000 in sales. “A party of eight walked in and everybody at that table ordered chili,” she said. “And the next four tables had at least one chili item.”
The run on chili resulted in a chili-less menu for a while, and disappointed customers who arrived after the chili-lucky ones.
At times, Lindh said she feels trapped by pandemic-related shortages of meat. That meant running out of a popular appetizer, pork rinds, along with various cuts of chicken.
“One week my supplier has an excess amount of all kinds of different cuts,” she said. “And the next week we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel.”
The escalation in the price of beef, which Lindh says has more than doubled, prevented offering meatloaf on the menu. “It’s Southern comfort food (but) I’d have to charge $30 a plate,” she said. “We’re trying to inspire hominess and community; COVID is not a conducive environment.”
There is also the added expense of buying disposable gloves, at $200 a case, as well as masks and hand sanitizer.
Despite the issues related to the pandemic, the proverbial icing on the cake comes from the desserts, made by Lindh’s daughter, Ashley Langlois. Nobody is complaining about the Langlois specialty, red velvet cupcake truffles with a cream cheese filling. Along with the baking, Langlois doubles as the restaurant’s marketing manager.
“Most people come in and thank us for just adding a little bit of normalcy to their lives,” Lindh said.
At Carmen, a Tapas Bar and Grill, Carlos Macis and his wife Carmen Aurand are relying on loyal customers and patio dining to stay in business. “We’re hanging in there,” Macis said. “I’m down to a bare skeleton of staff. Everybody around here is looking for cooks.”
At the beginning of the shutdown in March, the couple tried to survive by offering takeout dining, but gave it up after a while. While the revenue was down, the rent was still due on the restaurant in Gold Hill Square North.
“We have two years left on our contract,” Macis said. “We’re still paying the full rent and business license fees. And we can only fill the restaurant at 50% capacity.”
Like McGinty’s, Carmen’s counts on the autumn leaf-lookers. “As soon as they leave, we’ll be hit the hardest,” he said.
Because of the pandemic, supplies are hard to get so the couple reduced the menu items.
“Quality lettuce is hard to get,” Macis said, with a kind of “can-you-believe-that?” tone. “There are empty shelves all over.”
But with the Carmen’s food truck and contract with a brewery in Colorado Springs, the future looks good for the restaurant that has been a dining option in Woodland Park for 18 years.
In the meantime, there is some light out at the proverbial end of the tunnel, Macis said. “We’re surviving because we have great customers.”