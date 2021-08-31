After the 2020 Census showed that Colorado’s population increased by 14.8%, from 5 million to 5.8 million, the increase results in the state’s gaining an 8th congressional district.
In 2018, Colorado voters approved a ballot measure that established an independent committee to re-draw the map around the eight districts. The committee of 12 is composed of four Democrats, four Republicans and four Independents.
In August, the committee held a public meeting in Woodland Park at the Ute Pass Cultural Center where they provided preliminary maps of redrawn districts.
A preliminary map shows Teller, Fremont, Chaffee and Park counties would be removed from the 5th Congressional District to be part of District 3, where many of the counties are on the Western Slope. But most of El Paso County would remain in District 5.
Two Teller County residents offered views on the redrawn map. If Teller were to be removed from District 5 and El Paso County, Greg Liverman suggested an alternative.
“Teller County does not belong with Western Slope counties in the 3rd Congressional District as shown on the proposed congressional district map,” said Liverman, a 37-year resident of Teller County.
Liverman, who raises goats and chickens on a ranch in Four Mile, based his argument on water. With the announcement last week about the curtailment of the use of water from the Colorado River, water production, distribution and consumption will be ever more important in the future, he said.
“Many of these issues will be interstate, so it’s important that each river basin in Colorado be represented so that each community that depends upon the river have a strong clear voice,” Liverman said. “Lumping almost all those headwaters of six of the seven Colorado watersheds into one congressional district does not accomplish that.”
Separating upstream from downstream interests does not give any county a clear voice, he added.
“Most of the land and population in Teller County is in the Arkansas river basin. All of Pikes Peak water is Arkansas water,” he said. “As an Arkansas headwaters county, we should be in the same congressional district as the rest of the Arkansas River, from the headwaters to the Kansas border.”
Water, along with how people get to and from shopping, jobs and recreation, should also be a factor, he said.
People travel to Teller County from the Interstate 25 and U.S. 50 corridors, from Fremont, Douglas, El Paso and Park counties for work, to go to the casinos and use services such as those provided by veterinarians. However, people who enjoy leisure time in the county’s national forests and other public lands enhance the economy but also leave impacts, he said.
“To work out those impacts we need representation focused on the Front Range,” he said.
As a result, Teller should be grouped with intermountain counties such as Lake, Chaffee, Fremont and Pueblo counties, along with parts of Douglas County, he said.
But Teller County Commissioner Erik Stone argued for keeping Teller County within District 5.
“The majority of the residents in Teller work in El Paso County,” Stone said.
Teller is tied to El Paso County when it comes to tourism, employment, retirement and the military, Stone added.
Twenty-five percent of the residents are veterans while 9% of women in the county are veterans, he said, adding that the county’s veterans receive many of their services in El Paso County.
“Ten percent of the children in Teller County go to school, by choice, in El Paso County,” he said. “Highway 24 is a lifeline for Teller County.”
The importance of U.S. 24 came to light when the state shut down the highway during the Waldo Canyon Fire, Stone said.
In addition, Teller County is a member of the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, which does long-range transportation planning in addition to offering services through the Area Agency on Aging.
“A lot of services for seniors are accessible through El Paso County as well,” said Stone, who represents Teller County on the PPACG board.
If the committee decides to keep Teller County within Congressional District 5, the commissioners support that decision, Stone said.
The committee has until Oct. 1 to submit the redrawn maps for approval.