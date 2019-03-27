In a county that has suffered the effects of three catastrophic fires in less than two decades, the Community Wildlife Preparedness Fair comes at a critical time. “It’s about working together to change the odds,” said Scott Lord who, with Bonnie Sumner, is organizing the fair.
The idea is to help homeowners implement fire-mitigation strategies with what is known as defensible space — that is, clearing trees and brush away from the house.
“We’re creating this marketplace for neighbors to meet local contractors and talk about their fire-mitigation projects,” Lord said. “Our goal is to bring neighborhoods together to start Firewise communities.”
Firewise is a national program that recognizes community involvement in fire-mitigation projects within neighborhoods.
The fair comes nine months after the High Chateau Fire in Teller County burned more than 1,400 acres and destroyed 10 homes. “With the fire uppermost in our minds, the goal of this fair is to help people find the resources to start working on their community projects,” Lord said. “This is a great day to work on community Firewise and preparedness together.”
The fair is from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. April 13 at the Northeast Teller County Fire station, 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive, in Woodland Park. The keynote address, with mitigation tips, is at 10 a.m, followed by workshops. “They’re finding that fires are starting with embers so with home hardening you can put stone or brick, instead of wood, around lower areas of the house,” Lord said.
The partners for the fair are Colorado State Forest Service, City of Woodland Park, Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Coalition for the Upper South Platte and the U.S. Forest Service.
The fair includes fire trucks, a children’s corner and hot dogs.