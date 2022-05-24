Tammy Wright said she’s frustrated and angry that she didn’t get the notice to evacuate her home in the Lakemoor subdivision as the High Park fire threatened the neighborhood. Instead, she and others in the area relied on an old fashioned alert system — word of mouth.
“We had Nixle, but they changed the system,” Wright said. “A friend texted me and told me to get out.”
Wright, who works at Evergreen Station in Four Mile, which doubles as a kind of community center, wonders why she didn’t get the message that she was required to sign up for the new system, Peak Alerts.
“I work in a public place; you’d think I would have heard about the change,” she said. “I have a lot of people come in here who are pretty p- — off.”
Peak Alerts is an opt-in system for such warnings.
“You have to register and open an account,” said Ben Bills, public information officer for El Paso-Teller 911 Authority, which manages the system. “You can have five addresses and eight points of contact.”
During Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell’s first High Park fire press conference in Florissant this month, some residents expressed concern about lack of service or failure to receive warning alerts.
According to a press release from the 911 Authority, public safety officials use Peak Alerts as the primary means to send targeted notifications to an area impacted by emergencies. The system sends alerts by phone call, text message, email and via the Everbridge app.
Citizens must opt-in to receive the notifications at peakalerts.org.
Mary Barrowman acknowledges that she and her husband, Glenn, would not have been notified to evacuate from their home above Wright’s Reservoir on Teller 11, but still she takes issue with information posted on Facebook and the sheriff’s website.
“A better source should have been identified,” she said. “We are not Colorado Springs.”
When the 911 authority used the Nixle system, the Barrowmans got the notice to evacuate during the High Chateau Fire in June 2018.
However, after signing up for the Peak Alerts this year, the couple did not get the notice to evacuate during the Bullion Fire in April in Colorado Mountain Estates. As a result, Barrowman said she rates the system as “useless.”
Lorie Schleicher, who lives in Lakemoor, did receive Peak Alerts notification May 12 on her cellphone; it said “evacuate immediately.”
“There was a wall of black smoke,” she said. “I could just picture flames, so I grabbed our animals, two dogs and two cats.”
Lorie and her husband, Bob, ran next door to alert a neighbor, who was recovering from a hip-replacement operation. “Bob carried her to the car, and we took her to the Four Mile fire station,” Schleicher said.
An elderly neighbor didn’t respond when Bob Schleicher banged on the door, so he flagged down a deputy to take charge.
Teller County’s sheriff’s deputies respond to help residents who face mandatory evacuations.
“I was so impressed by how the authorities handled everything,” Lorie Schleicher said. “And the wildlife people were amazing.”
Schleicher was referring to six Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers who responded during the first few days of the fire.
“Our team helped with evacuations, patrols, roadblocks,” said Bill Vogrin, public information officer for CPW. “It is pretty typical during blizzards, floods, mass shootings and other emergencies.”
Once they helped their neighbors, gathered up the dogs and cats, the Schleichers drove to a motel in Woodland Park, where they and their four animals stayed for two nights.
Looking back on the close calls, Lorie Schleicher offers advice. “This was a good drill to go though,” she said, adding that she and her husband escaped with nothing but the clothes they had on and their animals.
“After this experience, you need to have everything packed right where it’s sitting by the door.”
In the meantime, people who don’t have internet access or may be intimidated by the thought of registering for Peak Alerts online can call 719-785-1971 for assistance.
“I don’t want technology to stand in the way of not having a Peak Alerts account,” said Bills, the PIO for the 911 Authority.