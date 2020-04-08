By Courier staff
Delegates to the Teller County Republican Assembly on April 4 designated three candidates — Dan Williams, David Rusterholtz and Erik Stone — for Teller County Commissioner.
The candidates will advance to the June 30 Colorado Primary Election.
In District 1, Williams won top-line on the ballot, winning 52% of the vote. Rusterholtz will appear second on the ballot, garnering 47% of the delegate votes. In District 3, Stone was nominated by acclamation to the top line. His opponent, Philip Mella, will be on the ballot by petition.
“Teller County has long been a haven for producing candidates that reflect our county’s conservative values, and our delegates saw that in these candidates,” said Mick Bates, acting chair of the Teller County Republican Central Committee.
The vote came during an online political assembly. Candidates nominations and acceptance speeches were hosted online and voting was conducted through an encrypted online voting platform designed by Justin Kimbrell.
“We had an 89% turnout of eligible delegates and seated 11 alternates to fill our 100 delegate seats allotted for this assembly. We were ecstatic with the level of participation and the feedback we got from delegates was nothing but positive,” said Bates.