In a time of energized voters and divisive issues, Teller County broke all records with an 87 percent return rate in the election Nov. 6. Of 17,000 ballots, 16,627 were returned, said county clerk and recorder Krystal Brown, in a report to the commissioners last week.
Anywhere from 200 to 500 voters placed their ballots in the drop-off boxes in Cripple Creek and 1,000 a day in Woodland Park. “I’m proud of my voters for getting out there,” Brown said.
On the other hand, Commissioner Dave Paul expressed his skepticism about some results. “There were surprises at the state level and very interesting that we managed to dispatch arguably the best Secretary of State in the country,” Paul said, referring to Wayne Williams who lost his bid to retain his seat to Democrat Jena Griswold. “He had the endorsements of every newspaper of consequence in the state, both progressive and conservative.”
Paul surmised that Griswold collected a rash of votes from the unaffiliated but expressed concern about other results. “Elections have consequences … and hopefully we will not have the legislative shenanigans like we did the first two years of the Hickenlooper administration,” Paul said.
Paul urged citizens to pay attention to the next two years. “Be aware that the difference between a tax and a fee will probably be an important component of virtually every legislation that comes through in the next four months of this legislative session,” he said. “We’ll see how Colorado changes.”
For his report, Norm Steen began with expressions of gratitude. “If you ran for office, supported a candidate, waved a sign, wrote a letter to the editor, published those letters, listened to a candidate or if you dialogued over coffee about issues, thank you,” he said. “That aspect of American government is rare, does not happen in other places around the world.”
Steen, too, lamented the loss of Williams as secretary of state. “He worked tirelessly, regardless of party,” he said. “We are so going to miss Wayne Williams at the state level.”
Williams’ work is revered among county officials, particularly by the county clerk, whose office oversees elections and worked with the secretary to improve the process. “I’m also grieving for Secretary Williams — we have worked so hard, many hours, have gotten down to the nuts-and-bolts, and it’s working,” Brown said. “Wayne is a great leader and I’m very sad on that part.”
But, like Paul, Steen expressed doubts about the election outcome. “It’s going to be more difficult to protect the values of Teller County in the state of Colorado,” he said. “We’re going to work really hard to make sure that the sense of personal property values, low taxes, low regulation are kept and protected. But it’s going to be really hard.”
In other business, the commissioners proclaimed the week of Nov. 12 National Apprenticeship Week, the resolution approved after an appearance by Patrina Walker, from the Department of Labor in Denver.
“This is how we recognize employers who have a registered apprenticeship program and the apprentices,” Walker said. “This is our way to give back because a lot of people cannot afford college so the apprenticeship is the next best thing.”
In a time when the trades are dying, Walker said, an apprenticeship can give participants an extra boost. “We have seen an increase in apprenticeships in health care and information technology.”
The proclamation highlights the role of Teller County employers, business associations and unions which have sponsored 92 training programs in five skilled occupations.