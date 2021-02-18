Teller County Board of Health reduced COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, allowing for higher capacity at restaurants, gyms and casinos, a county news release announced.
The move to reduce COVID-19 restrictions follows the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and spread of mutant variants of the virus.
The decision to relax restrictions to "level blue" of the state's COVID-19 dial comes as the county's positivity rate for the virus is 3.7%, which is within the state's criteria of a positivity rate below 5% for level blue operation.
The county also reported a seven-day cumulative incidence rate of 59 per 100,000 people. The county also vaccinated nearly 50% of its over-70 population with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, County Commissioner Chairman Bob Campbell said in the release.
The ease in restrictions means restaurants, gyms, casinos, indoor, outdoor events can operate at 50% of capacity and last call for alcohol service will be pushed to 12 a.m.
To see the full list of level blue restrictions visit the state's COVID-19 dial webpage.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com