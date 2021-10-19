The tattered lives of some Teller County dogs and cats transform into hope and rejuvenation at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide.
“There’s such a high need; COVID changed animal welfare a lot,” said Angie Davis, executive director of the nonprofit organization.
To help fill gaps in needs, TCRAS hosts the third annual Wags & Wishes Gala Nov. 6 at the Double Tree Hotel in Colorado Springs.
“Thirty-five to 40% of our adoptions are by people in the Springs,” Davis said. “Many of our donors are from the Springs.”
TCRAS is caught in the same funding gap as the foundations that historically give grants but have pulled back. “For 18 months, people weren’t really giving,” said Jodi Waters, director of development.
The shelter is full of pet-interest stories. One of them is about the stray mother of several puppies that arrived with an infection that also affected the puppies. “We had to do emergency care on them. We also had a lot of abandoned cats that are coming in with significant medical needs,” Davis said, adding that the shelter takes in 1,000 animals annually.
“For the past two years, the needs of the animals are super crazy medical-wise,” Davis said.
The shelter treated a cat that had been rescued from a laboratory about eight years ago. “Whatever they were experimenting affected her and the owner couldn’t afford to care for her,” Davis said. “Our animals’ medical bills are just phenomenal right now.”
Recently, the organization paid for chemotherapy/radiation treatment for a cat with vaginal cancer.
The medical bills are an addition to the regular expenses of offering low costs for spay/neutering services along with the trap/neuter/return program for what TCRAS calls “community cats.”
The organization relies on volunteers who come in daily to take dogs for walks which provides exercise and socialization. As well, Davis has formed a disaster committee focused on helping pet owners in southern Teller County vaccinate their pets.
“We are looking at creating a volunteer program where we can transport pets from Cripple Creek to a veterinarian,” Davis said.
Wags & Wishes features entertainment with the improve group, Stick Horses in Pants, live music by Bobby Gulley. The silent auction, online and in-person at the gala, includes items such as trip to a spa and golf course in Scottsdale, Ariz., artworks, jewelry and pet portraits. For a fun twist, “We’re going to have a wading pool filled with whiskey and wine bottles in brown paper bags,” Davis said. For $20, the donor has a choice of a paper bag.
Tickets are $100 person, with reservation and online auction tcrascolorado.org.