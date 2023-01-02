Christmas came early this year for the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter. The Animal Assistance Foundation selected the Divide-based shelter for a $5,000 grant.
Jodi Waters, director of development at TCRAS, wrote the grant for the shelter’s mobile surgical unit in September and received the good news in November. She described it as a “big deal,” saying, “They’ve supported us for years. We have a wonderful working relationship with them. We’re blessed they see our mission as a small rural mountain shelter, with a limited budget.”
TCRAS will direct the funds toward outfitting a mobile surgical unit — dubbed Fixed for Life — with supplies. The shelter is “starting from scratch,” she explained, and will convert either a trailer or ambulance on site. TCRAS Chief Medical Officer and local veterinarian Dr. Jeff Baier will use the unit to perform spay and neutering for shelter animals.
“We can move our shelter guests to be available for adoption much sooner with onsite spay and neuter capability. Our rule is every pet is spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption. We don’t have any exceptions to that as pet overpopulation is a serious issue.” Waters said.
Until now, TCRAS has relied on local veterinarian partners in Teller County to spay and neuter the pets in their care.
“We understand that sometimes there’s a wait. If it’s two weeks, that’s two weeks a pet is not available for adoption,” Waters explained.
The fees are covered by the shelter and are not passed on to customers.
“Adoption fees don’t cover what it costs TCRAS to prepare dogs and cats for adoption,” said Waters. “We want to have reasonable adoption fees but also want to do the right thing and make sure they are spayed and neutered prior to adoption.”
TCRAS has wanted to have a mobile surgical unit for a while, whe said. However, the shelter has not had the capacity.
“We care for approximately 1,000 dogs and cats that come through our shelter on an annual basis,” Waters said, noting that vet expenses are one of the highest line items in the shelter’s budget.
The total cost of the mobile surgical unit is about $20,000, and the AAF grant funds will go a long way.
“This grant gets us that much closer,” said Waters, adding that they want to have the mobile surgical unit up and running as soon as possible.
The grant money should free up additional funds within their annual budget if TCRAS has pets that need extensive medical care beyond spay and neutering.