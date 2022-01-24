Even in death, the beloved Betty White continues to influence animal welfare around the nation. In honor of her 100th birthday Jan. 17, donors all over America took up the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

“The day after her death on Dec. 31, one of our great donors came in with $100 to start the challenge,” said Angie Davis, executive director of Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

And the race was on. By Jan. 18, the day after what would have been White’s century birthday, donors had contributed $12,000 to the nonprofit organization. “Some of them came to the shelter while others donated through our website,” Davis said. “Betty White had a passion for animals and wanted to educate people about animal welfare.”

Over the years, White was diverse in her tenderness for the animal world. When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, White funded the evacuation of sea otters and penguins. “She cared a lot about animals; they were her passion,” Davis said. “I bet she's got a great big huge smile on her face right now.”

Along with her interest in animal welfare, Betty White was one of television Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the Betty White Show. Earlier in her career, she was a panelist on the game shows, Password and Advise & Consent.