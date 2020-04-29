The lack of its typical cacophony of barking reflects the impact of the coronavirus at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.
“It’s weird to be so quiet,” said Angie Davis, executive director.
In the beginning days of the stay-at-home mandate, in a three-day stretch, just one dog and five cats arrived at the shelter.
But the recent quiet is a bonus for the temporary canine residents. “Our dogs are getting walked two and three times a day,” Davis said. “We are lucky to have volunteers who have been coming in and being healthy with masks and gloves.”
The nonprofit organization continues to fulfill its dedication to improving the lives of its guests. “The greatest thing has been the adoptions,” Davis said. Four cats and one dog found new owners on one day in the middle of April.
Despite the coronavirus precautions, TCRAS is flexible when it comes to meeting the needs of the county’s animal control division under Trixie Hudspeth. “If the county needs to bring animals in they can come to us,” Davis said. “We’d rather the owners make arrangements but if they didn’t, we take the animals.”
By the fifth week of the shelter-in-place mandate, business was starting to bark and meow again, with three new dogs, one a stray, and a few cats.
While Davis comes in to the shelter, most of the employees continue to work at home for the time being.
“We are excited that one of our staff members had a baby, so it is working out the way it needs to be,” Davis said. “We are taking great care of our staff.”