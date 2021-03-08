When a severe winter storm hit Texas last month, residents lost power while pipes froze and homes flooded.
The storm affected the Houston-based nonprofit Rescued Pets Movement’s effort to find homes for dogs and cats. Until animals are adopted, the organization provides foster homes.
When her home lost heat and the thermometer plunged to 37 degrees, the executive director of RPM worked from her car while cell phone towers thawed. Many of the calls she received highlighted the devastation caused by the storm.
“Animals were left on chains and found dead in yards,” said Kiersten Thoma, RPM’s director, who reached out via email to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter for help.
Thoma wrote that, during the crisis, RPM volunteers sheltered more than 350 dogs and cats, wrapping the animals in blankets to keep them warm. In addition to the loss of power and heat, there was no running water in most of the foster homes.
In response, TCRAS volunteers sent $2,500 worth of supplies including water, buckets, electrical cords, food for the animals, cat litter and cleaning supplies.
They loaded the TCRAS disaster relief trailer and drove to a meeting point in Colorado Springs where other organizations added donations.
“Everybody stepped up,” said Angie Davis, executive director of TCRAS.
A caravan of nine vans and the 16-foot trailer arrived in Houston on Feb. 15.
“I’m a pretty tough person,” said Thoma in an email. “I rushed past volunteers and back to my desk, put my head down in my hands and cried.”
The water will tide the organization over until plumbers can complete repairs in the foster homes.
Thoma expressed gratitude for more than the supplies. “You sent compassion, empathy, reassurance and hope,” she wrote in the email. “Hope not only for our own lives but for the future of every last unwanted animal on our streets.”
The two organizations collaborate on the TCRAS Trans-fur-ing Hope program, where RPM volunteers bring adoptable animals to Divide that haven’t been adopted in Texas.
“I am grateful for all of the TCRAS volunteer angels for stepping up to help our Rescued Pets Movement partners who are desperately trying to get their life back to normal after the recent storms in Texas,” TCRAS’ Davis said. “
It is heartwarming to know that our volunteers not only care about our community and pets but also our animal-rescue partners who are doing the same thing by helping our furry friends in other states.”