TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE REPORTS FOR MAY
According to the Roshek Report, 54 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in May. In Woodland Park, of 22 homes sold, the highest-priced was $738,000; the lowest, $99,000. In Divide, of 10 homes sold, the highest-priced was $1.2 million; the lowest, $269,500. In Florissant, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $825,000; the lowest, $195,000. In Cripple Creek and Victor, of five homes sold, the highest-priced was $320,000; the lowest, $176,100. In Ute Pass, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $520,000; the lowest, $229,000.
VICTOR LIQUOR STORE WEATHERS ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS
Among the winners of the statewide shutdown were liquor stores.
”We’ve been doing well,” said Lisa Cannon, manager of RoseTy Spirits in Victor.
A two-pronged business, RoseTy’s did have to close the antique part of the shop. During the shutdown, RoseTy’s provided delivery service of bottled liquors.
— Written by Pat Hill