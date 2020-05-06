The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE REPORTS: MARCH 2020
According to the Roshek Report, 64 homes sold in Teller County and Ute Pass in March. In Woodland Park, of 16 homes sold, the highest-priced was $635,000; the lowest, $180,000. In Divide, of four homes sold, the highest-priced was $955,000; the lowest, $283,500. In Cripple Creek and Victor, of eight homes sold, the highest-priced was $469,900; the lowest, $129,900. In Florissant, of 23 homes sold, the highest-priced was $510,000; the lowest, $199,750. In Ute Pass, of six homes sold, the highest-priced was $600,000; the lowest, $276,000.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS
• During the emergencies caused by the pandemic, Denver-based company Battelle provides decontamination services to Teller County for its used Personal Protection Equipment.
• The Tamarac Business Management Company donated an extra room to Teller County for storing coronavirus-related equipment at the facility in Woodland Park.
PERSONAL PROPERTY DECLARATION EXTENDED TO JUNE 15
Teller County Assessor Colt Simmons has extended the 2020 Personal Property Declaration Schedule filing from April 15 to June 15. In his extension, Simmons also waived all penalties and possible arbitrary assessments for all Teller County businesses for tax year 2020. “Teller County business owners have far more important things to worry about than submitting another tax form. I hope this decision reduces a bit of anxiety for all our business owners,” Simmons said.
