The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
CRYSTOLA ROADHOUSE’S NEW OWNER HOSTS OPEN HOUSE
The Crystola Roadhouse and its new owner, Michael Sturdevant, host an open house from 11 a.m. to midnight March 7. The party features the band Dave Marshall and the Double AA Express from 5 to 9 p.m. that day. The roadhouse is at 20918 E. U.S. Highway 24 in Woodland Park.
GOLD CAMP COMMUNITY BUSINESS MIXER SET FOR MID-MARCH
The next Gold Camp Community Business Mixer is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 17 at the Victor Gold Camp AG & Mining Museum.
— Written by Pat Hill