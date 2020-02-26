The Teller County Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Pat Hill at pat.hill@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 686-6458, or contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
TELLER COUNTY REAL ESTATE UPDATES
According to the Roshek Report, 47 homes sold in January in Teller County and Ute Pass. In Woodland Park, of 20 homes sold, the highest-priced was $724,900; the lowest, $230,000. In Divide, of six homes sold, the highest-priced was $786,000; the lowest, $262,400. In Florissant, of 13 homes sold, the highest-priced was $490,000; the lowest, $185,000. In Cripple Creek/Victor, of three homes sold, the highest-priced was $185,000; the lowest, $66,500. In Ute Pass, of five homes sold, the highest-priced was $468,000; the lowest, $145,000.
SUMMER FARMERS MARKET ANNOUNCES MAJOR SPONSORS
United Health Care and Timberline Realty in Divide are the two major sponsors for the 2020 Summer Farmers Market, as of this month. This is the 30th year for the Woodland Park Farmers Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 through Sept. 25 in Memorial Park on Henrietta Avenue.
HOME COLORADO REALTY OPENS
Donna Brazill, broker/owner, opened Home Colorado Realty, LLC this month. For information, call 719-648-2635.
NEWMONT MINING CORP. HOSTS COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Newmont Mining Corp. hosted a breakfast meeting for the community Feb. 6 at the Aspen Mine Center. The employees cooked the meal of scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits, potatoes, coffee and orange juice.
— Written by Pat Hill