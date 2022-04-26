In a region devastated by wildfires in the past 10 years, the Mile High Youth Corps responds with shovels, hoes and energy to help mitigate disasters.
A nonprofit organization for young people 18 to 24, the corps provides job skills for a range of careers such as land conservation, leadership, environmental biology and ecology.
The corps has been hired for a mitigation project on the Clark and Markus ranches this summer in Teller County.
Funded by a $36,330 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to the Palmer Land Conservancy, the project is a four-way partnership that includes Coalition for the Upper South Platte.
The ranches, both close to Mueller State Park, are part of the Pikes Peak Conservation Corridor. Properties within the corridor are protected from development as the result of conservation easement agreements between landowners and the conservancy.
Founded in 1977, the conservancy is dedicated to preserving land from development on public and private lands in Colorado.
The grant-funded project on the ranches in Teller County begins July 18 and involves 18 corps members.
“The goal is to thin 5 to 10 acres of forest, build a half-mile of new wildlife-friendly fencing and one-half mile of fence repair,” said C.J. Runge, regional manager of MHYC Southern Front Range. “And roughly 20 acres of invasive-species removal.”
The chainsaw crew on the project will earn certification for use in wildland fires.
Throughout the four weeks, the conservancy will provide supplemental education in fields such as ecology, habitat restoration and forest health, said Savannah Robar, land stewardship manager for the conservancy.
Membership in the corps, an Americorps-credited organization, paves the way for a future in natural resources. “I got involved in the corps after I graduated from college and couldn’t find employment in my field, evolutionary biology and ecology,” said Runge, who graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Another corps graduate, Olympia Vida, is a project coordinator who signed on with the fire crew in the South Platte Ranger District in 2019. Her experience includes certification as a firefighter with the Colorado State Forest Service and instructor for the Rocky Mountain Field Institute.
Runge and Vida are part of the MHYC team scheduled for a 12-week fire-mitigation project in Green Mountain Falls on land surrounding the Thomas Trail. The work is funded by a grant from the Colorado Strategic Wildfire Action Program.
As well, the corps members are currently building two trails to the James Turrell Skyspace on Red Butte Mountain in Green Mountain Falls.
Corps members receive education awards when they complete the program, along with a $1,700 stipend. “They can use the money to pay back loans or for any secondary education,” Runge said. “We have a team that helps corps members find connections for housing.”
The work on the Clark and Markus ranches is part of GOCO’s conservation service corps program, a partnership between GOCO and the Colorado Youth Corps Association.
“The partnership between GOCO and CYCA represents the best of what Colorado stands for,” said Scott Segerstrom, executive director of CYCA, in a news release.