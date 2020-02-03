As the world reacts to news of the continuing spread of the coronavirus, Teller County Public Health is taking an active role in tracking the virus.
“From a public health standpoint, this is quintessential surveillance and investigation,” said Jacque Revello, executive director of Teller County Public Health. “The corona is part of a family of viruses associated with respiratory illnesses, cough and shortness of breath, much like the flu.”
While the virus is new to scientists, the symptoms mimic those of previous global infections such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), Revello said.
To date, there is no treatment or prevention for the coronavirus. “So at this point we’re just monitoring the situation,” Revello said. “It’s scary because the virus is spreading pretty rapidly, so that obviously is of concern.”
In the meantime, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has assembled a team to work on section control and prepare for case investigations, Revello said. “There were two (suspect) cases in the Denver area that the department ruled out,” she added. “Basically, we’re trying to not only understand the new virus but be prepared to respond if we do get a case.”
The disease originated in Wuhan, China, where authorities have set up isolation quarantine measures, Revello said. “So they are trying to contain it in the hot spot.”
According to an Associated Press report last week, the U.S. government reported cases found in Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia. “So they are starting to monitor international travel,” Revello said.
In the big picture outlook, Revello said, the World Health Organization is looking at the international landscape while the Centers for Disease Control monitors statistics at the federal level.
At state and local levels, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment and Teller County Public Health are in surveillance mode, Revello said
In yet another protective measure, airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago are screening passengers who arrive from China. “Basically we’re trying to not only understand the new virus but the state health department has assembled a team to work on section control and prepare for case investigations,” she said, adding that the preparation includes communication and contact notification when necessary. “So the state health department would be prepared to respond if we get a case.”
A state hotline is available by calling 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911. Information is also available at cdc.gov and who.int.
“Like all other viruses, people can protect themselves by taking some simple actions such as cleaning your hands with soap and water, cover your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding contact with anyone who has a cold or flu-like symptoms,” Revello said.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. “In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death,” Revello said. “People might have underlying conditions which make them more vulnerable.”
And because it is still flu season, Revello issues a reminder. “I want to emphasize a prevention measure that we all should do and that is, get a flu shot,” she said.
For now, in Teller County, Revello and her team are waiting. “We’re hoping that China can contain this,” Revello said. “This is another good example of a health threat that is truly just a plane ride away.”