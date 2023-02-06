In a time of vaccine hesitancy among parents all over the world, Teller County Public Health & Environment is upfront about the risks of opting-out.

Along with education about diseases, public health holds the key, or the needle, for keeping children safe in an increasingly inviting environment for viruses.

“Globally, the rate of immunizations for all preventable diseases dropped alarmingly to levels that are now below herd immunity,” said Laura Boschert, pediatrician and medical director of the county’s public health.

In the past, diseases such as whooping cough, measles and polio were not a threat to children. “Now the diseases once wiped out with vaccinations are coming back,” Boschert said.

But with the politicization of the COVID vaccine, she added, the rate of vaccinations for childhood diseases has also dropped. “We’ve reached rates globally that would allow another epidemic of those preventable diseases as a possibility,” Boschert said.

As a result, the public health office recommends that children be thoroughly vaccinated.

“We are one of the only sites in Teller County that offers all the COVID vaccines, for all ages,” said Kim Newcom, RN, BSN, immunization coordinator for public health. “A lot of families with kids 5 and under are having trouble finding the vaccine, so we have some clients who come up from Colorado Springs.”

Public Health offers a pediatric clinic every Monday for children 5 and over at the office in Divide. For residents in southern Teller County, Public Health offers vaccinations on the first and third Wednesdays at the Gorman Clinic in Cripple Creek.

The clinics carry all the school-required vaccinations, along with flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Along with childhood diseases, the two are concerned about illnesses such as pneumonia.

While the illness is particularly dangerous for people 65 and older, they, in turn, can spread the infection. “Everyone should be protected,” Boschert said.

As well, the public health office offers the shingles vaccine for adults 50 and above.

“For the uninsured and under-insured we have resources to be able to help,” Newcom said. “We want our community protected from shingles. It’s not life-threatening, but life-altering.”

The shingles virus is present in anybody who has had chicken pox, Newcom said. “Shingles can appear if your immune system has been attacked or if you are under stress,” she added.

For adolescents who are 11 or 12, public health recommends the vaccine for HPV, human papillomavirus. “The HPV vaccine is probably the most controversial in our community because it protects against the virus that is transmitted sexually,” Newcom said.

HPV can cause cervical cancer in girls and anal and throat cancer in both boys and girls, Boschert said. “So, we have to catch kids before they’re exposed to what could potentially happen in their 50s and 60s,” she added.

Once exposed, it’s too late without the vaccine, Boschert said. “HPV is a stealthy silent infection that persists for decades and rears its head in adults. But the vaccine is available for children and adults up to age 45.”

As public health’s new immunization coordinator, Newcom replaces Martha Hubbard, who retired recently after emerging from the first retirement to lead the immunization program at the height of the pandemic. “Martha is the reason I became a nurse,” Newcom said. “We finally retired her.”

Like Hubbard, Newcom was drawn to help during the pandemic. “I came into public health during COVID,” she said. “I kind of felt the call to help.”

For information and to make an appointment for the vaccine clinics, call Teller County Public Health & Environment at 719-687-6416. The office accepts private insurance, Medicaid and self-pay.