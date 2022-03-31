Teller County Public Health & Environment is now offering clinics for the recently approved second COVID-19 booster vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer) for individuals 50 years and older.
Individuals 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (i.e. current cancer or cancer treatment, HIV, etc.) are also eligible for the second booster dose. Eligible individuals may receive the second booster dose a minimum of four months after the first booster dose.
Appointments are available on the “Vaccine Scheduling” tab at tellercovid.com.