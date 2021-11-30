For 9-year-old Molly Walma, getting the pediatric vaccine turned out to be better than she expected.
“Molly was nervous at first,” said Molly’s mom, Heather. “She hates shots.”
Along with administering shots Nov. 19, Teller County Public Health added some kid-friendly extras. Greeted by firefighters who arrived in a fire engine from Divide Fire Protection District, the kids were special that day.
Inside, Chase, the emotional-support dog, was there to be a companion, just in case the kids had the jitters.
“Public Health was awesome — they made the clinic an event,” Walma said, adding that Molly felt comforted by having Chase nearby, not to mention the Push Pop candies, the movie, goody bags and ice packs.
When the public health department, whose new director is Michelle Wolff, initiated the pediatric clinics, Walma had no hesitation about making an appointment for Molly.
“No,” she said. “She also got her flu shot that day, too.”
The pediatric dose for children ages 5 to 11 is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, Wolff said: “We know that the severe infection rates in kids is low, but kids are a big source of adding to the spread of the virus.”
Walma expressed appreciation to Wolff and Martha Hubbard, who stepped in last year as the interim director and is still helping out. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to have the clinic up here instead of having to drive to the Springs,” Walma said.
The next pediatric clinic for children ages 5 to 11 is from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 9 at the School-Based Health Center at Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the public health clinic in Divide.
To schedule an appointment, go to TellerCovid.com.
“We will have the Teller County Sheriff’s Office Bearcat that day and plan to have Chase the dog come, too,” Wolff said.