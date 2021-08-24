As they do every summer, bats appear in Teller County, some entering homes during the night.
Last weekend, Teller County Public Health was notified of a possible bat contact with a child.
Panicked, the parent captured the bat and threw it outside, as they did not know they should hold onto it for investigation.
“Though the incidence of bats having rabies is very low, any contact with a human should be investigated,” said Martha Hubbard, interim director of Teller County Public Health and Environment.
The family is now undergoing a series of rabies’ vaccinations, because of the risk that the bat could have rabies, a deadly disease.
“If they had been able to secure the bat in a safe manner, we could have had the bat tested by Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment,” Hubbard said. “If the result is positive, you do have up to 10 days after exposure to get the rabies’ vaccination series to provide protection.”
Bats have very tiny teeth and a bite is very hard to detect. “Public Health recommends that if you wake up with a bat in your sleeping area, assume that there may have been exposure,” Hubbard said.
In the case of a suspected bat exposure, call Public Health at 719-687-6416. If the exposure occurs after hours or on a weekend, call the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652, and the dispatcher will contact public health which will, in turn, return the call to offer guidance.
“I want the community to be aware of what to do if they suspect a bat exposure,” Hubbard said.