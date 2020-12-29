The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 arrived at Teller County Public Health & Environment last week.
With 100 doses, the distribution schedule is in three phases, beginning with the health care professionals/first responders and residents in long-term care residents.
“Some of the healthcare workforce has also succumbed to COVID-19 infection, so it’s definitely put a strain on the system,” said Jacque Revello, executive director of TCPHE. “We’re trying to keep our healthcare infrastructure up and running.”
To smooth-track the distribution schedule for long-term care residents, the Woodland Park Walgreens initiated its Pharmacy Partnership Program with Forest Ridge Senior Living, Cripple Creek Care Center and Aspen Assisted Living.
“That’s great, because normally that responsibility comes under Public Health,” Revello said. Walgreens provides the staff to administer the vaccine, which was expected to be delivered Dec. 28.
This week, Teller County Public Health & Environment opens a vaccination clinic for county first responders, including those in the COVID response team.
“We are in the trenches of working the pandemic and we need to stay working the pandemic,” Revello said. “We feel that we can vaccinate most effectively and efficiently out of our office.”
To help with the clinics, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment sent a nurse to Teller County. “We needed more vaccinators,” she said.
Among those in the first phase are senior citizens 65 and older, who are behind those 75 and older. “They are a little bit more at risk,” Revello said.
Phase 2 of the vaccinations is reserved for people from 18 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. Phase three is the general public — anyone without any high risk conditions.
“For all vaccinations, it’s not just one shot, you have to get two,” Revello said.
The phases are still being adjusted. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) and CDPHPE are trying to ensure health equity so that there is science behind it,” Revello said.
The idea is to maximize the benefit of who gets the vaccine and minimize the harm. “That means what would happen if a workforce got taken out,” she said. “The best example is the health care workers.”
The Moderna vaccine follows the release of a Pfizer vaccine; both were issued on an emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.
“Some people have expressed concern over that, but I do want to assure everybody that there are robust safety mechanisms designed to effectively monitor and track all the outcomes,” Revello said. “It’s more robust than we’ve ever seen before.”
Both companies developed new specific safety systems for the vaccines. “I’m confident that systems are in place for continuing to monitor the safety of it,” she said.
After 10 months of varying degrees of shutdown, the vaccination clinics are a first step.
“Our goal is that we want everybody vaccinated who is willing to be vaccinated,” Revello said. “There is no cost to the vaccine; insurance doesn’t matter, this is all free for everybody.”