The Teller County public health director says the COVID-19 pandemic precautions are far from over.
“It is public health orders that are trying to address, mitigate and control this event,” said Jacque Revello during a Zoom meeting last week. “From a public health point of view, we are not anywhere near the end of this.”
As of the end of April, there were more than 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 60,000 deaths in the United States. “The first case was diagnosed in the U.S. on Jan. 20,” Revello said.
Since early March, she said, 14,316 Coloradans have been diagnosed with the disease, 2,571 were hospitalized and 736 have died. Those numbers are from “just 54 days,” she said.
As of last week, 28 people in Teller County have been diagnosed with the virus with the disease and two have died.
The collateral damage is significant. “And if the health care facility exceeds capacity then people will die of things like heart attacks and strokes,” she added.
To meet the demands on the healthcare system, Revello’s office relies on guiding principles to move forward. “We look at our ability to suppress the virus, are working hard to increase our ability to conduct the testing and containment,” she said.
For residents most at risk, the elderly, for instance, preparations include reserving protective equipment, she said. “The situation has been rapidly evolving, which has been quite stressful at times.”
Because the pandemic is ongoing, public health offices are looking at how to handle increased demand for testing. “The long-term answer to testing and diagnosis is going to be with your primary care provider,” Revello said.
As Colorado began a phased opening last week, Revello cited the need for a sustainable kind of social distancing. “One we can live with,” she said. “And from the public health point of view, it will be the ongoing monitoring of ‘what is this virus doing and how can we stay one step ahead of it?’”
Revello was part of a panel discussion sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce, whose president, Deb Miller, served as moderator.